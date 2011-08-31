JERUSALEM Aug 31 Israel's Migdal Insurance and Capital Markets reported a sharp rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as a recovery in capital markets boosted management fees and commissions.

Migdal, one of Israel's largest insurers and financial groups, posted second-quarter net profit of 175.2 million shekels ($49 million), compared with 5.0 million a year earlier when it was hurt by a market decline.

Income from management fees jumped to 227.8 million shekels from 9.4 million, while commissions increased to 90.7 million from 74.4 million.

Insurance premiums rose to 2.22 billion shekels from 1.97 billion.

Migdal is 70 percent-owned by Italian insurer Generali and 10 percent by Leumi , Israel's largest bank. ($1 = 3.57 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)