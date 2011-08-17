Aug 17 Midland Cogeneration Venture LP on Wednesday sold $560 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Credit Suisse, RBC, and Mitsubishi UFJ were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MIDLAND COGENERATION VENTURE LP AMT $560 MLN COUPON 6.00 PCT MATURITY 3/15/2025 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 3/15/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 6.00 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/24/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 383.1 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS