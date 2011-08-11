Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 9
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
(Follows alerts)
Aug 11 Midland States Bancorp Inc said it postponed its initial public offering citing adverse market conditions.
U.S. markets have seen a wave of selling after ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded the country's credit rating and fears of a downturn in the economy resurfaced.
On Aug. 9, Reuters reported that the decision to move ahead with Midland States Bancorp IPO is now being made on a "day-to-day" basis due to market conditions.
The Effingham, Illinois-based company had filed for an IPO on May 13 with the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) to raise up to $75 million.
Seattle-based lender Homestreet Inc delayed the pricing of its IPO citing volatility in the markets. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is in talks with banks to raise $2 billion to $3 billion in debt, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
* Toshiba to take conditions as well as bid into account -exec (Adds context, share movement, analyst report, timing of earnings release)