Oct 31 Ending speculation about its initial public offering, Midland States Bancorp Inc filed with regulators to withdraw its proposed initial public offering.

After filing for an IPO of up to $75 million with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May, Midland States Bancorp had postponed its offering in August, citing adverse market conditions.

In a filing with the SEC, the 130-year-old Illinois-based bank holding company cited the 'current market conditions in the United States' for withdrawing the offering.

The European debt crisis and fears of another slowdown in the American economy have roiled markets and caused a drought of new IPOs.

Eleven companies have withdrawn their offerings and 15 others have delayed their listing in the third quarter, according to data released by Ernst & Young. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)