BRIEF-Singapore Airlines agrees to place $13.8 bln order with Boeing
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
NEW YORK, Aug. 11 The initial public offering of Midland States Bancorp has been postponed due to market conditions, its underwriters said. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based Investcorp is responding to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and Brexit by seeking investments in U.S. business services and British real estate, the private equity firm's Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said.
* NASA space launch system: MT Aerospace, member of OHB Group, awarded further contracts by Boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)