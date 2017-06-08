NEW YORK, June 8 Middle market lenders are
losing higher yielding assets to the institutional loan market
as companies such as US Anesthesia Partners, attracted by the
lower spreads, opt to tap the broadly syndicated market, leaving
private credit managers to reinvest repayment proceeds at lower
yields.
Private debt investors have been battling against an
increasingly aggressive middle market environment, where
portfolio yields have been eroded by several quarters of
tightening spreads and covenant-lite volume has soared.
Year-to-date middle market institutional issuance including
deals still in process has reached US$18.08bn, already
surpassing the US$10.67bn booked in the first half of last year,
as larger rated middle market borrowers take advantage of demand
from institutional loan buyers, such as Collateralized Loan
Obligations (CLO).
Anesthesia services provider US Anesthesia is arranging a
US$1.4bn first- and second-lien loan via the broadly syndicated
loan market, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance the
company’s more costly existing debt and fund a US$162m
distribution to the company’s shareholders.
At least eight business development companies have exposure
to US Anesthesia’s existing credit facilities, data from Thomson
Reuters LPC’s BDC Collateral show.
The new US$950m first-lien term loan is guided in the
325bp-350bp over Libor range, compared to the existing spread of
500bp over Libor. Faced with minimum portfolio yield
requirements, some middle market credit managers are unlikely to
be able to stay in the deal.
Without a significant supply of new money deals in which to
invest as repayments accelerate, investors are forced to decide
whether to chase the market down, holding onto assets they like,
or to be taken out by the institutional market and hopefully
earning favorable prepayment fees.
“You don’t like to lose the asset, but at least you want to
get paid on the way out,” said one middle market direct lender.
NEW DEALS
US Anesthesia’s deal is being arranged by a syndicate of
banks led by Goldman Sachs with Barclays, JP Morgan, Morgan
Stanley, Antares Capital, BMO and CapitalOne and has been rated
- a first for the company. A credit rating significantly widens
the base of potential investors. Goldman Sachs declined to
comment.
Moody’s assigned a B2 corporate family rating. The
first-lien debt carries a B1 rating and the second-lien loan
carries a Caa1 rating. S&P rated the company B and assigned a B
rating to the first-lien debt and a CCC+ rating to the
second-lien debt.
The deal also includes a US$150m revolving credit facility
and a US$300m privately-placed second-lien term loan. Ares and
Metlife are among the lenders taking down the second-lien loan -
both members of the existing syndicate, sources said.
US Anesthesia’s current capital structure includes an
US$850m term loan and US$210m second-lien term loan, which grew
over time through a series of add-on transactions since
investment firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe announced the
formation of single-specialty physician services organization in
2012. The sponsor owns 44% of the company while the physician
partners and management own the rest.
The company now generates approximately US$200m in earnings
before taxes, depreciation and amortization, according to
sources.
In another example of middle market companies jumping to the
institutional loan market, travel document services provider
CIBT Global Inc has finalised a US$515m covenant-lite loan
backing the company's buyout by Kohlberg & Company.
The transaction, split between a US$330m seven-year term
loan, a US$120m eight-year second-lien term loan and a US$65m
five-year revolver, saw first-lien pricing drop to 400bp over
Libor with a 1% floor from 525bp. Pricing will step down to
375bp over Libor at 5.5 times total net leverage. The loan sold
at a 99.75 OID, narrowing from the 99.5 offered at launch.
The second-lien tranche tightened to 775bp over Libor with a
1% floor from guidance of around 800bp. The discount was 99,
unchanged from guidance.
An investor in the deal, who said he expected to hold onto
the asset despite losing 125bp of spread, said a lot of people
would exit that cannot go below 400bp.
Antares Capital was lead agent on both the first- and
second-lien facilities, joined by Goldman Sachs and Jefferies as
joint lead arrangers. Owl Rock was a joint lead arranger on the
second-lien loan.
CIBT was also issued with a first-time B3 corporate family
rating by Moody’s in May.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Berlin.)
(Reporting by Leela Parker Deo and Jonathan Schwarzberg;
Editing By Chris Mangham)