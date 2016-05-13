May 13 Midong & Cinema Co,. Ltd. :

* Says it will invest 23,362 million won to set up a wholly owned subsidiary namely Shanghai Midong Cultural Communication Co.,Ltd in China

* Says new entity will be engaged in movie related business

* The new entity will be capitalized at 23,362 million won

* Expects transaction settlement date of June 30

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/7f1c1o

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)