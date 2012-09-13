Tiffany to add directors in deal with activist hedge fund Jana
Feb 21 Luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co said it would appoint three independent directors to its board in a deal with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.
Sept 13 Midstates Petroleum Co Inc/LLC on Thursday sold $600 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $550 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, SunTrust, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, RBC, Citigroup, Natixis, RBS, and Societe Generale were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MIDSTATES PETROLEUM CO INC/LLC AMT $600 MLN COUPON 10.75 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 10.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/01/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 945 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
Feb 21 Luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co said it would appoint three independent directors to its board in a deal with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.
Abu Dhabi, Feb 21 The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 4.07 billion dirhams ($1.11 billion) in defence procurement contracts on Tuesday, the third day of the biennial International Defence Exhibition (Idex) in Abu Dhabi.
Feb 21 Medtronic Plc, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by higher demand for its heart, vascular and minimally invasive products.