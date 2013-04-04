April 4 Midstates Petroleum Co Inc said
it will buy oil and gas acreage in the Anadarko Basin in Texas
and Oklahoma from Panther Energy LLC and its partners Red Willow
Mid-Continent LLC and LINN Energy Holdings LLC for $620
million in cash.
"(The deal) increases our year-end 2012 proved reserves by
almost 50 percent, grows our fourth-quarter production by over
50 percent, and nearly doubles our active gross well count,"
Midstates Chief Executive John Crum said in a statement.
The deal is expected to close by May 31.