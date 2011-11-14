(Follows alerts)
* Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities
joint book-running managers
* Intends to list on NYSE under symbol "MPO."
Nov 14 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc
filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $400 million
in an initial public offering of its common stock.
The independent exploration and production company told the
U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary
prospectus that Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo
Securities were underwriting the IPO.
Houston, Texas-based Midstates Petroleum said it plans to
use parts of the proceed from the offering to repay all its
outstanding debts, maturing December 2014, and partly for the
exploration and development program.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "MPO."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)