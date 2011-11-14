(Follows alerts)

Nov 14 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $400 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The independent exploration and production company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo Securities were underwriting the IPO.

Houston, Texas-based Midstates Petroleum said it plans to use parts of the proceed from the offering to repay all its outstanding debts, maturing December 2014, and partly for the exploration and development program.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MPO."

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)