Nov 13 Chicago will sell $326 million of second lien revenue refunding bonds for Midway Airport on Nov. 21, a market source said on Wednesday.

The deal comes just over two months after Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel halted plans to lease the city's second-biggest airport to a private operator when one of the two final bidders dropped out.

The issue includes $123 million of tax-exempt bonds, subject to the alternative minimum tax and $141 million of non-AMT bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.

The airport will also sell $61.7 million of taxable bonds, according to the POS.

J.P. Morgan is the lead manager on the sale.