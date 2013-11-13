China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor
BEIJING, March 10 China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
Nov 13 Chicago will sell $326 million of second lien revenue refunding bonds for Midway Airport on Nov. 21, a market source said on Wednesday.
The deal comes just over two months after Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel halted plans to lease the city's second-biggest airport to a private operator when one of the two final bidders dropped out.
The issue includes $123 million of tax-exempt bonds, subject to the alternative minimum tax and $141 million of non-AMT bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.
The airport will also sell $61.7 million of taxable bonds, according to the POS.
J.P. Morgan is the lead manager on the sale.
* Biocryst pharmaceuticals prices public offering of common stock
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.