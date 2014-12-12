Dec 12 MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke AG :

* Announces sale of company as part of an asset deal

* Insolvency administrator reached agreement with Nathusius Industrialist Family, sole shareholder of IFA Rotorion-Holding GmbH, to sell all of MIFA's assets as part of an asset deal

* Transfer of operations is planned for Dec. 1, retrospectively, whereby MIFA's existing employment contracts will transfer to purchaser

* Asset deal has no direct effects on stock market listing of MIFA in Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange