UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 16 MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahhradwerke AG :
* Said on Thursday insolvency administrator of assets of MIFA had cancelled inclusion of MIFA bond in Entry Standard of the Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange with effect as of Feb. 26, 2015
* Said it is planned that bonds will be included for trading in Quotation Board of the Open Market of Frankfurt Stock Exchange from Feb. 27, 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.