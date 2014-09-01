UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke AG : * Applied to convert 2013/18 bond from "dirty" pricing including accrued
interest to "clean" pricing excluding accrued interest * Says conversion serves to implement in securities technical terms the
deferral of accrued interest * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources