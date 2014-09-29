Sept 29 MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke AG : * Says applies for insolvency proceedings in self-administration * Says operative business of MIFA remains unaffected and will continue as

planned * Says decided today to apply for insolvency proceedings in self-administration

to continue restructuring process * Says wages and salaries of present staff of around 600 are guaranteed for 3

months through federal employment agency