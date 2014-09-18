UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 18 MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke AG : * Says Q1 sales revenue down 5.0 % to 34.2 million euros (Q1 previous year:
36.0 million euros) * Says Q1 slightly positive EBIT of 0.5 million euros (Q1 previous year: -2.9 million euros) * Says negative operating result for second quarter of 2014 expected; FY 2014
forecast confirmed * Sees FY 2014 decline in revenue and a negative result * Says net loss of 0.6 million euros in Q1 2014 (Q1 previous year net loss
3.5 million euros) * Says Q1 EBITDA 1.2 million euros, compared with a loss of 2.0 million euros in prior-year period * Says expects return to the profitability zone in 2015 financial year * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources