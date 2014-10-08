UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 8 MIFA Mitteldeutsche Fahrradwerke AG
* Says District Court of Halle suspends self-administration
* Says administrator to date, prof. dr. Lucas F. Floether, to be appointed preliminary insolvency administrator
* Says production and operating business continue to run on unaltered basis, important major customers place further large-scale orders for 2015 bicycle season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources