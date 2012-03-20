By Luke Jeffs
| LONDON, March 20
LONDON, March 20 Retail investors will continue
to miss out on lower trading fees if planned European reforms do
not force brokers to show they are getting the best price for
trades - as they must do for institutional investors, senior
traders warn.
Under current European rules, brokers must demonstrate to
clients and the regulator they made the best trade available,
known as best execution. This involves linking to multiple
trading venues in search of the best price - much like the price
comparison websites used to search for insurance or mortgages.
But these principles are ill-defined for retail brokers
trading on behalf of individual investors, meaning these brokers
tend to link only to the primary stock exchange and their
clients could miss out on cheaper stock.
"The retail model has no best execution. Has Mifid addressed
the needs of the end retail investor? Not really," said Kee-Meng
Tan, head of electronic trading in Europe at Knight Equity
Markets International.
The European parliament is currently planning changes to its
2007 Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (Mifid) to
tighten up how banks and high-frequency hedge funds trade.
But the directive has not and will not in its next guise
extend 'best execution' to retail traders, prompting calls for a
rethink from some quarters.
WHO WINS?
The larger, tech-savvy trading firms would like retail
clients to have the same opportunities to see they are getting
the best deal that is currently enjoyed by investors like
pension funds - because the firms see themselves winning
business.
But rivals, who often lack the resources to offer this
facility, argue the current arrangements ensure good returns for
clients and that trading away from stock exchanges is risky.
Ian Cornwall, head of regulation at the Association of
Private Client Investment Managers and Stockbrokers, said: "We
are not picking up the message from our members that best
execution is a big issue or that their clients are missing out
on cheaper trades."
Cornwall said best execution requires investment firms to
take all reasonable steps to obtain the best possible result for
their clients, before adding: "Dealing on a regulated exchange
is attractive to retail customers because there are defined,
default rules whereas different platforms have different rules."
But some traders insist retail investors would benefit from
best execution as much as institutional trading firms, but they
have been overlooked because they are a much smaller group than
the hundreds of millions of Europeans paying into pension funds.
"Mifid will not make best execution mandatory and there is
no guarantee retail investors will benefit," said Marie-Ange
Marx, the Chief Operating Officer of retail broker Selftrade.
The UK's Financial Services Authority raised doubts over
whether retail investors were getting the best deals when it
published in October a paper highlighting the practice of
brokers choosing venues that offer them financial incentives.
The FSA argued some brokers were sending client trades to
venues that were offering less competitive deals for the
brokers' clients in return for secret commissions pocketed by
the broker itself.
"Where brokers are routing orders to only those market
makers willing to pay for order flow, then the duty of brokers
to act in the best interests of clients may be compromised," the
FSA wrote.
Brokers handle on behalf of their clients, which could be
private clients or institutions such as pension or hedge funds,
orders that they send to exchanges and alternative platforms.
TWO-TIER MARKET
Institutional trading in Europe has changed beyond
recognition since Mifid took effect.
Previously, trade in European stocks was dominated by the
large domestic exchanges such as the London Stock Exchange
, NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse
which had effective monopolies over trading.
Mifid paved the way for a swathe of alternative venues, such
as Turquoise and Chi-X, technologically driven, pan-European
exchanges, which offered lower fees and cheaper shares than the
incumbents.
The combination of best execution policies and viable
alternative trading systems brought about a fragmentation of
European share trading but this competition has been limited to
the larger institutional market, rather than the retail
business.
"Retail investors are still effectively only trading on the
main stock exchanges," said Michael Buhl, co-Chief Executive of
the Wiener Borse, the Austrian stock exchange.
FIRST AMONG EQUITIES
European regulators may be seen to be apathetic but Angela
Fenwick, head of the retail hub at Banca IMI, the investment
banking arm of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, said client pressure
is growing for retail brokers to embrace competition.
To this end, Fenwick said Banca IMI had started trading on
Equiduct, the European electronic trading system for retail
brokers part-owned by Citadel Securities and Knight Capital
Group that claims to offer best execution.
"We have responded to customer pressure and now it is more
than just theory, clients can see where the price has improved,"
she said.
Niki Beattie, the Chief Executive of trading consultancy The
Market Structure Partners, said that clients are likely to be
the force for change over the short term at least.
"The regulators may not have woken up to it but clients are
now starting to demand best execution and sort the better
brokers from the rest," she said.
The European Commission plans to finalise its Mifid reforms
this year with a view to implementation next year.
(Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)