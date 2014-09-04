Sept 4 MIG Technology Inc

* Says to acquire a digital media firm for 409.2 million yuan (66.67 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says to raise 136 million yuan via private placement of shares to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1A90uDg

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1375 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)