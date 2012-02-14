TORONTO Feb 14 Specialty fertilizer maker Migao Corp said on Tuesday its fiscal third-quarter profit shrank, as rising raw material costs more than offset the gains from increased sales.

The China-focused fertilizer maker said its profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31 fell to C$3.8 million ($3.80 million) or 7 Canadian cents a share, down from a year-earlier profit of C$8.2 million, or 16 Canadian cents a share.

Quarterly sales rose just over 50 percent to C$97.4 million, largely driven by increased direct sales of potassium chloride, or potash - a low margin business for the company as it imports most of its potash from overseas. ($1 = 0.9998 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Euan Rocha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)