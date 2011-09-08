* Fiscal Q1 EPS C$0.15 vs C$0.17 a year earlier
* Fiscal Q1 sales rise more than 50 percent
* Gross profit margins seen stronger going forward
* Investors want details on Russian supply deal
* Controversy over deal has led to plunge in share price
TORONTO, Sept 8 Migao Corp's MGO.TO profit
fell as maintenance shutdowns cut sales of some of its most
profitable products, the Chinese fertilizer company said on
Thursday, as investors await details about a mysterious supply
deal that sent its shares plunging earlier this year.
Even as the Toronto-listed company's earnings slipped, its
sales improved as it shipped higher volumes of potassium
chloride, or potash. Migao uses potash to produce higher-margin
crop nutrients such as potassium nitrate and potassium
sulfate.
Migao came under intense scrutiny this year after it signed
a supply deal with an undisclosed Russian potash supplier and
agreed to prepay US$100 million toward future shipments.
The timing of the supply deal was also inopportune, as a
slew of accounting scandals this year tainted the images of
many Chinese companies with North American listings. Against
that backdrop, investors had immediate misgivings about Migao's
prepayment and the mystery surrounding the supplier.
The company's share price has fallen nearly 60 percent this
year, despite its announcement last month that its Russian
supplier would refund the prepayment made toward the supply
"The company has since renegotiated the refund of the
prepayment, which we view as a big positive, but has yet to
reveal any pricing or counterparty details," said Dundee
Capital Markets analyst Richard Kelertas, in a research note on
Wednesday.
"We suspect the investment community will be expecting some
further details, as do we."
Speaking on a conference call Wednesday, a senior Migao
executive said the refund was thanks to the "excellent
relationship" between the two companies.
"We are an important customer to potash suppliers and (the
supplier) feels supporting us with the refund and maintaining
supply terms of our contract, we can grow our potash needs
significantly and further the strength of our combined
commercial relationship," said Jay Hussey, vice-president of
corporate finance.
Hussey said Migao is hopeful the supplier could share more
information about itself later this year.
Migao has defended the potash deal, saying it would cut
costs at a time when prices for the coveted commodity are
rising along with pressure on food supplies.
MAINTENANCE COMPLETED
Net income in the first quarter ended June 30 slipped to
C$7.8 million, or 15 Canadian cents a share, from C$8.8
million, or 17 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Sales rose more than 50 percent to C$100.5 million.
Migao said on Thursday that the seasonal maintenance work
conducted during the first quarter was successfully completed
and it was ramping up to full production capacity.
"We have negotiated increased selling prices of our core
fertilizers and are still enjoying strong pricing and demand
for our specialty compound products," said Chief Executive Liu
Guocai, in a statement.
Migao expects gross profit margins to revert to historical
levels of between 22 percent and 24 percent, during the
remainder of the year. Gross profit margins in most recent
quarter were 17.1 percent.
