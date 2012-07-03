(Repeats for wider distribution, with no changes to the text)
July 3 Chinese specialty fertilizer maker Migao
Corp reported a quarterly loss, hurt by an impairment
cost, and the company said it will starting paying a dividend.
Migao, which uses potassium chloride, or potash, to produce
higher-margin crop nutrients such as potassium nitrate and
potassium sulfate, said it expects to pay an annual cash
dividend of about 6 Canadian cents per share.
An initial dividend is expected to be declared in August,
the company said in a statement.
The company reported a fourth-quarter net loss of C$1.0
million ($981,300), or 2 Canadian cents per basic share,
compared with a profit of C$8.8 million, or 17 Canadian cents
per basic share, a year earlier.
The company, which has a market value of about C$124
million, said it would have earned 5 Canadian cents per basic
share, excluding an impairment charge for assets used in
producing sulphuric acid.
Sales rose 18 percent to C$138.8 million on strong demand
for its new specialty compound fertilizers and higher sales of
potash.
Migao's shares closed at C$2.36 on Friday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.0191 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Bhaswati
Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)