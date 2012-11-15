BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
Nov 15 Chinese fertilizer maker Migao Corp reported a second-quarter loss due to weaker demand for its products and lower selling prices.
Toronto-listed Migao posted second-quarter net loss of C$8.1 million, or 15 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$6 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales plunged 82 percent to C$11.7 million.
The company warned last month that weaker demand for fertilizer in China during the summer would weigh on its results.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017