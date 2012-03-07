* Generali sees capital gain of 103 mln euros

* Generali exits Israel to focus on high-growth markets

* Deal with Shlomo Eliahu subject to regulatory approval

* Eliahu also has stakes in Bank Leumi, Union Bank (Adds details, quote, background, share reaction)

By Tova Cohen and Lisa Jucca

TEL AVIV/MILAN, March 7 Generali , Europe's No.3 insurer, is selling a 69.1 percent stake in Migdal Insurance to businessman Shlomo Eliahu for $1.1 billion, severing an historic link with Israel to focus on core markets and high-growth emerging countries.

The sale of the stake in Israel's top insurance group, worth 835 million euros in cash, will allow Generali to pocket a capital gain of about 103 million euros and lift its solvency ratio by roughly 2.4 percentage points, Italy's largest insurer said in a statement on Wednesday.

The sale price represents a 12.6 percent premium to Tuesday's market value for the stake held by Generali, according to the Italian insurer.

"The transaction will increase the liquidity of the available capital, as the Generali Group withdraws from a market which, in the last few years, has no longer been of core importance in its expansion strategy," Generali said.

Generali, Europe's biggest insurer in terms of life premiums, had contributed to setting up Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings back in 1934.

But it now wants to focus on markets with high growth potential and low insurance penetration, such as Eastern Europe - where it already has a significant presence - as well as Asia and Brazil.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, would likely require leading Israeli businessman Eliahu to sell one or more of his other financial holdings.

Eliahu is the largest shareholder in Israel's biggest bank Bank Leumi with a 9.59 percent stake and he had expressed interest in the past in forming a group that could seek control of the bank.

Eliahu is also part of a group that controls the much smaller Union Bank of Israel.

Leumi owns 9.8 percent of Migdal while the remaining 21 percent is floated on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Shares in Generali were up 1.45 percent at 12.56 euros at 1530 GMT. Shares in Migdal were up 2.67 percent to 5.24 shekels in late trade in Tel Aviv.

In the first stage of the deal, Eliahu will deposit 15 percent of the amount in a trust, he said in a statement.

Eliahu said he would have to reach an understanding with the Insurance and Capital Markets supervisor about the continued activity of his own insurance firm as well as his holdings in Leumi and Union Bank in order to obtain permission to acquire control of Migdal.

"The deal will be completed upon receipt of the necessary authorisations from the Insurance and Capital Markets supervisor," he said.

In January, Migdal said Generali had received offers to buy its stake in Migdal.

At the end of November Migdal reported a third-quarter loss of 5.8 million shekels, hurt by the downturn in global and Israeli stock markets.

($1 = 3.81 shekels)

($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Editing by Mark Potter)