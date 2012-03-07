* Generali sees capital gain of 103 mln euros
* Generali exits Israel to focus on high-growth markets
* Deal with Shlomo Eliahu subject to regulatory approval
* Eliahu also has stakes in Bank Leumi, Union Bank
By Tova Cohen and Lisa Jucca
TEL AVIV/MILAN, March 7 Generali
, Europe's No.3 insurer, is selling a 69.1 percent
stake in Migdal Insurance to businessman Shlomo Eliahu
for $1.1 billion, severing an historic link with Israel to focus
on core markets and high-growth emerging countries.
The sale of the stake in Israel's top insurance group, worth
835 million euros in cash, will allow Generali to pocket a
capital gain of about 103 million euros and lift its solvency
ratio by roughly 2.4 percentage points, Italy's largest insurer
said in a statement on Wednesday.
The sale price represents a 12.6 percent premium to
Tuesday's market value for the stake held by Generali, according
to the Italian insurer.
"The transaction will increase the liquidity of the
available capital, as the Generali Group withdraws from a market
which, in the last few years, has no longer been of core
importance in its expansion strategy," Generali said.
Generali, Europe's biggest insurer in terms of life
premiums, had contributed to setting up Migdal Insurance and
Financial Holdings back in 1934.
But it now wants to focus on markets with high growth
potential and low insurance penetration, such as Eastern Europe
- where it already has a significant presence - as well as Asia
and Brazil.
The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, would
likely require leading Israeli businessman Eliahu to sell one or
more of his other financial holdings.
Eliahu is the largest shareholder in Israel's biggest bank
Bank Leumi with a 9.59 percent stake and he had
expressed interest in the past in forming a group that could
seek control of the bank.
Eliahu is also part of a group that controls the much
smaller Union Bank of Israel.
Leumi owns 9.8 percent of Migdal while the remaining 21
percent is floated on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Shares in Generali were up 1.45 percent at 12.56 euros at
1530 GMT. Shares in Migdal were up 2.67 percent to 5.24 shekels
in late trade in Tel Aviv.
In the first stage of the deal, Eliahu will deposit 15
percent of the amount in a trust, he said in a statement.
Eliahu said he would have to reach an understanding with the
Insurance and Capital Markets supervisor about the continued
activity of his own insurance firm as well as his holdings in
Leumi and Union Bank in order to obtain permission to acquire
control of Migdal.
"The deal will be completed upon receipt of the necessary
authorisations from the Insurance and Capital Markets
supervisor," he said.
In January, Migdal said Generali had received offers to buy
its stake in Migdal.
At the end of November Migdal reported a third-quarter loss
of 5.8 million shekels, hurt by the downturn in global and
Israeli stock markets.
($1 = 3.81 shekels)
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
