Wells Fargo fires 4 executives amid probe into sales practices
Feb 21 Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it fired four executives in its community banking business as part of an independent investigation into its sales practices.
TEL AVIV, March 7 Israeli businessman Shlomo Eliyahu agreed to buy a 69 percent stake in Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings from Italian insurer Generali for 4.2 billion shekels ($1.1 billion).
The deal is subject to regulatory approval, Eliyahu said in a statement on Wednesday.
In the first stage, he said he would deposit 15 percent of the amount in a trust.
($1 = 3.81 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Wells Fargo announces actions based on Retail Banking sales practices investigation
Feb 21 An investment company is making plans to launch what could be the first exchange-traded fund to profit on marijuana.