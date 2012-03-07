TEL AVIV, March 7 Israeli businessman Shlomo Eliyahu agreed to buy a 69 percent stake in Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings from Italian insurer Generali for 4.2 billion shekels ($1.1 billion).

The deal is subject to regulatory approval, Eliyahu said in a statement on Wednesday.

In the first stage, he said he would deposit 15 percent of the amount in a trust.

($1 = 3.81 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)