TEL AVIV Aug 29 Bank Leumi, one of Israel's largest banks, has signed an agreement to lend businessman Shlomo Eliahu up to 2 billion shekels ($496 million) to help fund his planned purchase of a controlling stake in Migdal Insurance.

Generali, Europe's No.3 insurer, is selling a 69.1 percent stake in Migdal, Israel's top insurance group, to Eliahu for $1.1 billion.

A month ago Eliahu and Leumi reached an agreement in principle regarding the financing. On Sunday Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services agreed to buy the life and health insurance activities of Eliahu Insurance for 210 million shekels, helping to pave the way for Eliahu to acquire control of Migdal.

Eliahu is the largest shareholder in Leumi, Israel's biggest bank in terms of assets, with a 9.59 percent stake.

Leumi owns 9.8 percent of Migdal while the remaining 21 percent is floated on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Shares in Migdal were down 0.4 percent at 3.8 shekels in morning trade in Tel Aviv.

($1 = 4.03 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)