JERUSALEM Nov 30 Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings said it swung to a third-quarter loss, hit by the downturn in global and Israeli stock markets.

Migdal, one of Israel's largest insurance groups, posted a quarterly net loss of 5.8 million shekels ($1.5 million) on Wednesday, compared with a 232 million net profit in the 2010 period, when it was helped by investment gains.

It recorded a 1.85 billion shekel loss from investments and financial income, versus a 3 billion gain a year ago. Income from management fees halved to 221 million shekels.

Insurance premiums rose 8 percent to 2.01 billion shekels.

Migdal is 70 percent-owned by Italian insurer Generali and 10 percent by Leumi, Israel's largest bank. ($1 = 3.79 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Dan Lalor)