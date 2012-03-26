WELLINGTON, March 27 New Zealand's Mighty River
Power, a state-owned electricity company set to be partially
floated later this year, posted a higher first-half operating
profit as power prices rose, and said it expected an improved
full year result.
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation,
amortisation and financial instruments (EBITDAF) for the six
months to Dec. 31 rose 9 percent to NZ$254.5 million ($209
million) from NZ$233.6 million in the same period in 2010.
The net profit after tax tumbled 81 percent to NZ17.6
million, after the value of derivatives fell because of lower
interest rates.
"The quality of this result should be measured against the
backdrop of a domestic electricity market with higher than
historical churn and nil growth in demand during the period,"
said chief executive Doug Heffernan.
It paid the government a half year dividend of NZ$74.8
million, up 10 percent on the previous year.
Mighty River Power raised its full-year operating earnings
guidance to between NZ$460 million to NZ$475 million from its
initial forecast of NZ$430 million-NZ$450 million.
The state-owned company has around 20 percent of the New
Zealand electricity market, generating virtually all its output
from hydro and geothermal stations. It also has geothermal
interests in the United States, Chile, and Germany.
The government has said it will sell up to 49 percent of
Mighty River Power in a share float in the third quarter this
year.
Analysts have said the sale, the first in a programme over
the next three years, might raise as much as NZ$1.8 billion.
The controversial asset sales programme is slated to bring
in between NZ$5 billion to NZ$7 billion, which the government
has said it will use to reduce debt, return the budget to
surplus, and invest in new infrastructure.
The other assets being readied for sale are power companies
Genesis Energy Ltd, Meridian Energy Ltd, coal miner Solid
Energy, and Air New Zealand Ltd which is around 75
percent state owned.
In order to assuage local concerns, the government has said
it will retain a majority stake, give preference to New Zealand
investors, and cap any individual holding other than its own to
10 percent.
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)