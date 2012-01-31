* Record toll linked to political upheaval in North Africa
GENEVA Jan 31 A record 1,500 migrants,
mainly from Somalia and other parts of Africa, died trying to
reach European shores in 2011 and the deadly odyssey continues
from Libya, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said on
Tuesday.
It said popular uprisings in Tunisia and Libya prompted more
people to flee last year, including sub-Saharan migrants working
in North Africa, after tighter border measures sharply reduced
arrivals in Europe in 2009 and 2010.
"This makes 2011 the deadliest year for this region since
UNHCR started to record these statistics in 2006," Sybella
Wilkes, spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees,
told a news briefing.
The UNHCR toll is an estimate that includes people of 15
nationalities known to have drowned or gone missing in the
Mediterranean Sea, which divides Europe and Africa.
More than 58,000 people arrived in Europe by sea last year,
also a record, including 56,000 who landed in Italy, half of
them Tunisian, Wilkes said. Malta and Greece received 1,574 and
1,030 people, respectively, by sea.
"Most were migrants, not asylum-seekers," she said.
In addition, 55,000 "irregular" migrants crossed the land
border between Greece and Turkey at Evros last year, according
to Greek government figures.
Last April and May, armed forces loyal to then-Libyan leader
Muammar Gaddafi forced migrants onto boats which they often had
to skipper themselves in harrowing conditions, said Wilkes.
Despite high seas and poor mid-winter weather, three boats
are known to have attempted the perilous journey from Libya
already this year, one of which went missing at sea with at
least 55 people on board after raising the alarm, Wilkes said.
Libyan coast guards have told the UNHCR that 18 bodies have
washed up in the past week, including a dozen women and a baby
girl, most of whom were Somalis living in Tripoli, she said.
Italian, Maltese and Libyan authorities were making efforts
to rescue boats in distress in the Mediterranean. But the UNHCR
renewed its call for all ships to carry out their duty of
rescuing vessels in distress, in line with international law.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Mark Heinrich)