BRIEF-Kingboard chemical updates on cash offer by Excel First Investments to kingboard Copper Foil
* Refers to cash offer by religare capital markets corporate finance for all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares of kingboard copper foil
DUBAI Oct 6 Qatar Navigation will increase its foreign ownership limit to 49 percent of the company's capital from Wednesday, a unit of the Qatari government said in a statement on Tuesday.
Qatar's emir last year instructed all companies listed on the country's stock exchange to raise their limit for foreign ownership to 49 percent, part of reforms to expand the stock market and develop the financial industry.
The move, announced by the Qatar Central Securities Depository, comes after Qatar Navigation received approvals to increase the cap from its shareholders and the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, the statement added.
Foreign ownership was previously capped at 25 percent, according to bourse data. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
* Refers to cash offer by religare capital markets corporate finance for all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares of kingboard copper foil
LONDON, March 31 Britain said on Friday it had launched an investigation into suspected tax evasion and money-laundering by an unnamed "global financial institution" and some of its employees.