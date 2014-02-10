MILAN Feb 10 The cities of Milan and Brescia
have hired Mittel Advisory to define a price for the 5 percent
stake they are planning to sell in Italy's No. 1 regional
utility A2A, a source close to the Brescia
administration said on Monday.
The northern Italian cities are selling part of the majority
stake they jointly hold in A2A to fund city developments after
the central government cut back state transfers to local
councils.
The two cities will hold 50 percent plus two shares in A2A
after the sale.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Isla Binnie; editing
by Agnieszka Flak)