By Isla Binnie
| MILAN, June 24
MILAN, June 24 Italian designer Giorgio Armani
offered man bags and male models wreathed in smiles on the Milan
runway for an increasingly fashion-conscious menswear market
that is outpacing women.
Models for the youth-focused Emporio Armani men's line
dispensed with the traditional moody catwalk scowl and clutched
small handbags on Monday, underlining a growing confidence in
the shopping power of the "feminised" male clotheshorse.
"This is the new fashion," Armani told reporters after
showing his spring/summer 2014 collection. "I try to put in
things that are usually identified with women."
The men's segment is worth around 41 percent of the luxury
goods market - which was worth 26 billion dollars in 2012 - and
is growing at a faster pace than the women's segment, according
to Claudia D'Arpizio of management consultancy firm Bain.
"Men are becoming much more similar to women in the way they
approach these fashion goods," said D'Arpizio, describing the
shift as the "feminisation of society".
"Now men - in particular the younger generation - are much
more fashion aware and the real target for many of the luxury
brands."
Italian fashion house Gucci, owned by recently renamed
French group Kering, will open its first European
men's flagship store in Milan this month, while Prada
is due to open its largest men's only store in Milan this
summer.
Gucci has kitted out its new 500 metre-square store in
rosewood, ebony and marble, catering to men who now enjoy the
experience of shopping.
"They are coming to browse and to look around and not only
going direct for their purchase," said D'Arpizio.
In recognition of the growing similarities in behaviour
among their male and female customers, several designers
included women on their Milan catwalks.
Andrea Pompilio's debut show featured men and women wearing
indistinguishable bronze and navy blue-striped knee-length
shorts, while Prada presented men and women in different outfits
cut from the same cloth.
"They are changing the way they shop, for sure they
have more freedom," designer Miuccia Prada told reporters.
British designer Vivienne Westwood's new collection,
masterminded by her husband and creative director, Andreas
Kronthaler, featured leather chokers studded with gemstones and
heavy, opulent necklaces.
"I think men do really like to express their feminine
persona," Westwood told Reuters.
"They love a bit of glitter."