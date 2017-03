MILAN Jan 21 Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi denied media reports on Wednesday that his AC Milan soccer club was up for sale, saying he was not ready to part with the team he has owned for nearly 29 years.

A statement from the media tycoon-turned-politician's office said talk of a sale of the former European champions was "without foundation". (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Keith Weir)