BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management LLC reports 6.2 pct stake in Edgewater Technology as of Jan 27 - SEC Filing
MILAN, April 23 Italian insurer Milano Assicurazioni Chief Executive Emanuele Erbetta said on Monday the planned merger deal with Unipol would benefit minority shareholders.
"In all the scenarios... the operation would bring benefit for minority shareholders in industrial and profit terms, considering that the company will be part of a combined entity that will be the No. 1 damages insurer in Italy," he said. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)
NEW YORK, Feb 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday dropped its case against two former executives at now-defunct home lender Thornburg Mortgage Inc in a lawsuit brought in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage: