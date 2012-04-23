MILAN, April 23 Italian insurer Milano Assicurazioni Chief Executive Emanuele Erbetta said on Monday the planned merger deal with Unipol would benefit minority shareholders.

"In all the scenarios... the operation would bring benefit for minority shareholders in industrial and profit terms, considering that the company will be part of a combined entity that will be the No. 1 damages insurer in Italy," he said. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro)