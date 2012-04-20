BRIEF-Lock-up period for Southwest Securities' 1.0 bln shares to end
* Says lock-up period for 1.0 billion shares to end, shares to start trading on Feb 24
MILAN, April 20 Italian insurer Milano Assicurazioni said on Friday it saw no obstacles to continue talks over a planned merger with larger peer Gruppo Unipol, though it had not taken yet any final decision.
"Such a decision will depend on agreeing a swap ratio that is adequate for Milano Assicurazioni minority shareholders," the company said in a statement.
In January Fondiaria's creditor banks brokered a complex deal to have Unipol save the debt-laden group through a four-way merger involving three capital hikes.
The deal envisages the merger of Unipol's core insurance business with Fondiaria, its parent Premafin and Milano Assicurazioni, in which Fondiaria holds more than 60 percent.
Fondiaria said on Thursday it would seek improvements to a deal that would see it rescued by peer Unipol, but a widening judicial probe into the Fondiaria group risks complicating any agreement between the two sides. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
* Says lock-up period for 1.0 billion shares to end, shares to start trading on Feb 24
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
CAIRO, Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.