LONDON Aug 24 Rebels in Benghazi received a cargo of LPG from Italy's Milazzo refinery this week, according to AIS satellite tracking information.

The cargo arrived aboard the Warwick, which sailed from the plant jointly owned by Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) and Eni on Sunday. LPG is widely used for heating and cooking.

The vessel reached the North African port of Monday, according to AIS, where it unloaded its 5,000 tonne delivery.

It was not clear who had chartered the Singapore-flagged vessel or had sold the cargo. One trader close to operations said that Eni had not been involved in the transaction.

Analysts and industry observers have said Eni, which owns 50 percent of the Italian refinery where the Warwick loaded, could be among the big winners in post-war Libya due to their country's heavy support for the rebels.

(Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by James Jukwey)