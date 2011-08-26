MUMBAI Aug 26 The chief executive of Milestone
Capital, one of the largest Indian private equity firms, died on
Thursday, succumbing to injuries sustained when a coconut tree
fell on him, a fund executive said, confirming newspaper
reports.
Ved Prakash Arya, 42, who set up the firm almost five years
ago and built its assets up to about $1 billion, suffered severe
internal injuries when the tree fell on him while he was on a
morning walk in a garden in Versova, an upmarket
western suburb of Mumbai, the Times of India reported citing
police sources.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
In February, Arya told Reuters that his firm planned to
invest about $450 million this year, with a focus on education,
healthcare and real estate. .
(Reporting by Indulal PM; editing by Malini Menon)