MUMBAI Aug 26 The chief executive of Milestone Capital, one of the largest Indian private equity firms, died on Thursday, succumbing to injuries sustained when a coconut tree fell on him, a fund executive said, confirming newspaper reports.

Ved Prakash Arya, 42, who set up the firm almost five years ago and built its assets up to about $1 billion, suffered severe internal injuries when the tree fell on him while he was on a morning walk in a garden in Versova, an upmarket western suburb of Mumbai, the Times of India reported citing police sources.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

In February, Arya told Reuters that his firm planned to invest about $450 million this year, with a focus on education, healthcare and real estate. . (Reporting by Indulal PM; editing by Malini Menon)