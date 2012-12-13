DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
Dec 13 The Milestone Aviation Group Limited on Wednesday sold $250 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Jefferies, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Nomura Securities were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THE MILESTONE AVIATION GROUP LIMITED AMT $250 MLN COUPON 8.625 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/15/2013 MOODY'S N/A YIELD 8.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/19/2012 S&P N/A SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50BPS
Political and general news
TOKYO, Feb 13 The dollar gained against the yen early on Monday, with the market breathing a sigh of relief as the closely watched two-day U.S.-Japan summit held over the weekend was seen to have ended smoothly.