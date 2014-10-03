BRIEF-Innocoll Holdings says it is in talks that may or may not lead to an offer for co
* Confirms that it is in discussions which may or may not lead to an offer for entire issued share capital of company
Oct 3 Milestone Medical Inc :
* Says submitted prospectus to Polish Financial Supervisory Authority (KNF) to have all its shares admitted to trading on main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange
* Says submitted prospectus also contains information about company's public offering Of new shares
* Tonix pharmaceuticals announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split
* Speaker Ryan says bill "on track and on schedule" (Recasts first paragraph, adds comments from Speaker Ryan, panel members)