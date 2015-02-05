BRIEF-Hainan Poly Pharm's shares to debut trading on March 28
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2nVaoNo (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Feb 5 Milestone Medical Inc :
* Said on Wednesday that Feng Yulin and Dong Bingmei sold 2 mln of Milestone Medical's shares(or 9.09 pct stake)
* Yulin and Bingmei acting in concert jointly hold no shares of the company Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2nVaoNo (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says Value Invest Korea has acquired 1.4 million shares of the co, and is holding 14.5 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake