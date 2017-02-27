TORONTO/NEW YORK Feb 27 Milestone Apartments
Real Estate Investment Trust, which last month agreed
to be acquired by Starwood Capital Group for about C$1.7 billion
($1.3 billion), has started talks with the U.S. private
investment firm about raising the initial bid, people familiar
with the situation told Reuters.
The move comes days after proxy advisory firm Institutional
Shareholder Services issued a report recommending Milestone
unitholders vote against the transaction.
Milestone and Starwood could agree on a higher price and
make an announcement as soon as early this week, the sources
said. But they cautioned there was no certainty a deal would be
reached at a higher price, the sources added.
The sources declined to be identified as the talks are
confidential. Spokesmen for both Milestone and Starwood declined
to comment.
In January, Milestone agreed to be bought out by Starwood
for $16.15 per Milestone unit in an all-cash transaction. The
stock was unchanged at C$21.06 on Monday.
Dallas-based Milestone, which went public in Toronto in
2013, owns and manages apartment properties targeting
blue-collar workers across the U.S. southeast and southwest.
($1 = 1.3095 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and Carl O'Donnell in New
York; Editing by Denny Thomas and Jeffrey Benkoe)