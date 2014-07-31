BRIEF-Ferrellgas expands footprint in Southern California with acquisition of Valley Center Propane
* Ferrellgas partners lp - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
July 31 The Klesch Group:
* Agreement to acquire Milford Haven refinery from MURCO Petroleum Ltd
* Ferrellgas partners lp - terms of transaction were not disclosed.
PARIS, March 15 French oil major Total has started up production from the Moho Nord site off the coast of the Republic of Congo, with the facility set to have a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
* Abenteuer acquires Temiskaming & Fabre Cobalt-Silver Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: