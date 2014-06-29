LONDON, June 29 Murphy Oil has agreed to
sell its Milford Haven refinery in Wales to oil entrepreneur
Gary Klesch, the local member of parliament told a regional
newspaper.
"I am delighted with the breakthrough in negotiations over
the sale of the Murco oil refinery in Milford Haven," Stephen
Crabb, MP for the area in south west Wales where the refinery is
located, told the Western Telegraph.
Murphy was unable to provide an immediate response to the
report.
The plant is currently not buying crude oil, but recycling
oil products to keep it operational.
Murphy started a 45-day consultation period in April with
staff and unions, which it has left open since it lapsed in May.
A source told Reuters on Thursday that any deal would likely
value the plant at close to zero, but any sum paid for the plant
would include oil inventories.
The Klesch Group is a global industrial commodities
business, with three divisions specialising in the production
and trading of chemicals, metals and oil.
Nobody at Klesch was immediately available to comment on
Sunday.
The roughly 500 workers at the plant will be relieved if the
deal does go through, as it was widely thought the plant was
heading for closure. Refineries in Europe are being squeezed by
high crude prices and low refining margins due to weak demand
for fuel.
