LONDON, April 3 Murphy Oil said on
Thursday it is entering into consultation with employees and
their representatives on the future of the Milford Haven
refinery in Wales following the end of exclusive talks with a
potential buyer.
"Following the expiry of exclusive talks with a potential
buyer, Murphy plans to speak with a small number of interested
parties which may allow the refinery to operate," Murphy said in
a statement.
Murphy had been in discussion with private equity company
Greybull to buy the plant and associated assets for around $500
million.
