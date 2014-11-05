(Updates with Prime Minister's comments, context)
LONDON Nov 4 A deal to rescue the UK's Milford
Haven oil refinery has collapsed, forcing operator Murphy Oil to
shut the plant with the loss of hundreds of jobs, the latest
victim of a slump in the European refining industry.
Emphasising the political cost of jobs being axed in the run
up to a UK general election next year, British Prime Minister
David Cameron called the decision "very disappointing".
"We will continue to work with the company concerned and try
to find employment opportunities for all those who work there,"
Cameron told lawmakers.
Sources said a significant majority of the 450 staff would
lose their jobs.
Klesch Refining Ltd, run by billionaire investor Gary
Klesch, had agreed to buy the idled plant in July, but the deal
was contingent on a combination of government support and
private financing from banks, a source familiar with the sales
process said.
Murco Petroleum, a subsidiary of the U.S.-based Murphy Oil
Corp, announced late on Tuesday that the sale of the 135,000
barrels per day refinery, Britain's smallest, and related
terminal assets has been cancelled.
Brian Kelly, vice president for UK operations at Murphy Oil,
said on Wednesday that the refinery is shut down and that the
firm will start removing several units to clean the site and
turn it into a storage terminal, which Murphy will put up for
sale.
Murphy has been trying for more than two years to sell the
plant, which had been singled out as a candidate for closure as
its location on the far west of the British Isles places it far
from large demand centres.
"Some conditions that both Murphy and Klesch agreed must be
completed unfortunately were not satisfied," Kelly said.
Europe's ageing refining industry has been caught between
declining demand and increased competition from state-of-the-art
overseas operations and U.S. plants fed with cheap shale oil,
forcing a wave of closures.
"With the excess refining capacity in the UK and EU, we are
victims of forces larger than ourselves. Increased exports of
refined product from the United States and Saudi Arabia and
stagnant demand make it very hard for European refining," said
Kelly.
More than 10 medium-sized refineries may need to shut by
2018 in order to balance the market, according to analysts.
Klesch, who bought a small refinery in Germany in 2010,
surprised the industry by betting that his austere, tightly run
Geneva-based group can turn around once loss-making plants.
Klesch declined to comment.
Milford Haven's closure follows that of the Coryton refinery
in the east of England in 2012 after the collapse of its owner,
Switzerland-based Petroplus.
A bitter industrial dispute between the Unite union and
Ineos last year brought the Grangemouth refinery in Scotland to
the brink of closure.
It was saved after the union accepted altered terms and the
Scottish and UK governments provided financial support.
