BRIEF-Cre8tek says Flamingo signs agreement with directmoney
* Asx alert-trial agreement signed with directmoney,dm1-cr8.ax
Aug 15 Vietnam's Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank
* Reports Q2 results
* Q2 net profit fell 3.7 percent to 702.16 billion dong ($33.16 million)
* H1 2014 net profit edged down 1.5 percent to 1.34 trillion dong
* Total assets on June 30, 2014 rose 4.5 percent from December 2013 to 188.57 trillion dong
* Bad debt as of June 30 was 3.1 percent of the bank's outstanding loans, up from 2.46 percent at the end of 2013 Further company coverage: ($1=21,180 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016