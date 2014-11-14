HANOI Nov 14 Vietnam's Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank :

* Q3 net profit up 17 percent from a year earlier at 619.84 billion dong ($29.1 million)

* Total assets at the end of September were 188.59 trillion dong, up 4.55 percent from Dec. 31, 2013

* Bad debts accounted for 3.1 percent of total loans at the end of the third quarter, up from 2.46 percent at the end of last year Further company coverage: ($1=21,300 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)