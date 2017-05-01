BEVERLY HILLS May 1 U.S. Commerce Secretary
Wilbur Ross said on Monday that there is no reason that the U.S.
economy cannnot grow more robustly if the Trump administration
is successful in rolling back a number of regulations.
Speaking at the Milken Institute's Global Conference, Ross
said he would be extremely disappointed if the economy were
growing only between 2 percent and 2.5 percent. He also said he
hopes tax reform can be done this year.
"If we can undo the shackles put on by regualtions, there is
no reason the economy can't do much better than it's been
doing," Ross told David Rubenstein, co-chief executive officer
of private equity company The Carlyle Group.
(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne and Svea Herbst-Bayliss;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)