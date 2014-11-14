Nov 14 Milkiland NV

* 9M revenue down by about 9 percent to 224.0 million euros driven by local currencies devaluation in Ukraine and Russia

* 9M EBITDA down by 29% to 18.1 million euros

* In 9 months of 2014, group's EBITDA margin was 8.1 percent , lower than in 9 months of 2013 when it stood at 10.4 percent

* Net loss for first half of 2014 accounted for 34.8 million euros