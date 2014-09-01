UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Milkiland NV :
* Said on Saturday it reported H1 net loss was EUR 27.3 million versus profit of EUR 5.5 million in H1 2013
* Said H1 revenue was EUR 149.8 million versus EUR 151.1 million in H1 2013
* Said H1 operating profit was EUR 7 million versus EUR 9.1 milllion in H1 2013
* Said embargo on import of dairy products to Russia influenced H1 financial data of the group
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources